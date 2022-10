Will Russia's recent attacks across Ukraine change the path of the war? G7 leaders said after an emergency meeting today that they will "stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes" after Russia launched another round of missile strikes. CBS News' Natalie Brand has more on the attacks. Then Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges (ret.), senior adviser for Human Rights First and former commander for the U.S. Army in Europe, joins CBS News Anchors Lana Zak and Lilia Luciano to discuss the path of the war.