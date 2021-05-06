Live

Will other Republicans speak out against Trump?

Republican Sen. Bob Corker, who is not running for re-election in 2018, suggested this weekend that President Trump wasn't fit for office. The Associated Press' Jill Colvin and CBSN political contributor Michael Graham join "Red & Blue" to discuss.
