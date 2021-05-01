Live

Watch CBSN Live

Will men's rompers be the go-to summer outfit?

The RompHim is a one-piece garment, which is similar to those already in style for women. It features a button-up front that has a shirt pocket, a "simple to cinch" adjustable waist, and a zippered back pocket.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.