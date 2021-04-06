Live

Watch CBSN Live

Will Joe Biden enter 2016 race?

Those closest to Vice President Biden have been reportedly urging him to consider a run for the higest office in the land. New York Times political reporter Amy Chozick spoke to CBSN about his potential bid.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.