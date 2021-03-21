Live

Will freed Taliban prisoners reenter fight?

The detainees exchanged for the freedom of Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl were labeled as highly dangerous by the Department of Defense. CBS News National Security Analyst Juan Zarate talks about the chances of them reentering the fight in Afghanistan.
