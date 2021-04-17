Live

Will El Chapo come to America?

Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was transferred this weekend to a prison on the Texas border. That's raising questions of whether or not he'll be extradited to the United States to face charges. Paula Reid has more.
