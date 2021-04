Will driverless cars make the roads safer? Back in 1956, General Motors predicted the rise of self-driving cars in a musical short, "Key to the Future," but now 60 years later, self-driving cars are just around the corner. While there’s some backlash, Time assistant managing editor Matt Vella predicts they will make the world "safer, more livable and more prosperous." Vella joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss his Time cover story.