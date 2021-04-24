Live

Watch CBSN Live

Will Donald Trump also be tweeter-in-chief?

One of Donald Trump's most effective tools on the campaign trail, and sometimes his Achilles heel, was his Twitter account. Will that still be the case when he starts life in the White House? Tony Dokoupil has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.