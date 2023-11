Will COP28 lead to a "phase out" or "phase down" of fossil fuels? One of the biggest questions being asked as the U.N.'s COP28 climate summit starts in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, is whether the world will "phase out" or "phase down" fossil fuels. CBS News senior national and environmental correspondent Ben Tracy breaks down how the decision will come with heavy stakes as greenhouse gas emissions will only worsen wildfires, droughts, floods and other extreme weather events around the world.