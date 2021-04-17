Live

Wildfires rage on in Alberta, Canada

Flames once again lit up the night and were driven by winds that pushed and pulled the heat in all directions. As thousands evacuated, the fire continued to grow with huge plumes of smoke and flames shooting up into the sky. Ben Tracy has more.
