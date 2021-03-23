Live

Wildfires rage across the Pacific Northwest

More than 3,500 firefighters are battling fierce wildfires that have already scorched nearly 1,300 square miles. Lighter winds and cooler temperatures could help calm the flames. Hayley Guenther of CBS' Spokane affiliate KREM-TV reports.
