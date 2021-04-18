Live

Watch CBSN Live

Wildfires merge near Los Angeles

Two wildfires have merged in Southern California and are moving closer to Los Angeles. Record heat is fueling the flames that have scorched over 5,000 acres. CBS News correspondent Carter Evans joins CBSN with the latest.
