Live

Watch CBSN Live

Wildfires continue to burn across California

A deadly string of wildfires is continuing to burn in numerous locations around the state of California. CBS News' Greg Mills joins CBSN from Santa Rosa, in Sonoma County, with a look at the damage there.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.