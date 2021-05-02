Live

Wildfire threatening homes in Southern California

One of the more than 20 large wildfires burning in the West is threatening homes in Southern California. In Burbank, 60-70 homes have been evacuated, and multiple helicopters are dumping water on the area. Jamie Yuccas reports.
