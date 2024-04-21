Widow's tragic story sheds light on romance scam epidemic Laura Kowal was looking for love online and ended up being conned out of $1.5 million before her mysterious death. A year-long CBS News investigation found that experts believe law enforcement isn't keeping pace with romance scammers like the ones who victimized Kowal. Correspondent Jim Axelrod reports the first of a four-part series, "Anything for Love," a look inside the nation's romance scam epidemic. [Don't miss Part 2 of the investigative series "Anything for Love" on the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell," Monday, April 22.]