Widow of NYPD cop gives birth to their child years after his death The widow of a murdered New York City police detective gave birth to their child Tuesday in New York -- more than two years after his death. The mother used in vitro fertilization with sperm that was preserved after her husband was killed. The baby is named Angelina. Her father, detective Wenjian Liu, was shot dead in 2014, along with his partner, while they sat in a patrol car.