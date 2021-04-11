Live

Watch CBSN Live

Wi-Fi technology can "see" people through walls

Someday soon, you may not need a cape or special glasses for Superman's x-ray vision. Researchers at MIT are developing a new promising technology that can detect people through walls using Wi-Fi. Don Dahler reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.