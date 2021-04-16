Live

Watch CBSN Live

Why your allergies get worse each year

There has been an increase in pollen levels each year, making spring allergies an even bigger problem for millions of Americans. CBS News medical contributor Dr. Holly Phillips discusses why that happens, and how you can treat annoying allergies.
