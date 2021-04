Why you should go out solo more often A new study in the Journal of Consumer Research looks at why many people are anxious going out alone. Researchers find the fear of judgment from strangers plays a big role. But the report also says those who go solo enjoy their time out, just as much as they would with a friend. Rebecca Ratner, marketing professor at the University of Maryland and co-author of the study, joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss overcoming the stigma of going out alone and enjoying yourself.