Why you should follow the volunteer firefighters this July Fourth In this week’s edition of “Sounds of the Toyota Green Room,” CBS News travel editor Peter Greenberg explains why you should follow the volunteer firefighters this Fourth of July. CBS News Senior Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger reveals how to save money while traveling during the holiday weekend. “Under the Dome’s” Rachelle Lefevre tells Gayle King why she Instagrams all her food.