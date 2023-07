Why the U.S. is seeing a record number of labor strikes It's being called the "hot labor summer." From Hollywood to hotels, workers have been walking off the job -- recent data from Cornell University shows around 119,000 U.S. workers were on strike as of May. Seth Harris, former acting U.S. Labor Secretary in 2013 under then-President Obama, joins CBS News to discuss what's driving the recent wave of strikes and how increased strike activity could affect the economy.