Why violence is flaring between Armenia and Azerbaijan Senior Biden administration officials arrived in Armenia on Monday amid the exodus of thousands of ethnic Armenians from the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The U.S. has called on Azerbaijan to protect civilians and let in aid while, according to the Associated Press, more than 1,300 people have left the region since Azerbaijan seized the disputed territory last week. Mathieu Droin, a visiting fellow at U.S. think tank the Center for Strategic and International Studies, joined CBS News to discuss the deadly territorial dispute.