Why vets aren't being treated with life-saving hepatitis C drug A Congressional hearing begins Wednesday in response to a CBS News investigation. In December, we showed how a costly new cure for hepatitis C isn't making it to most of the 200,000 U.S. veterans infected with the disease, many as a result of their service. Congress has given $2.7 billion taxpayer dollars to treat veterans with hepatitis C, but only 15 percent have been treated with the drug, one that might not exist without government funding. Chip Reid reports.