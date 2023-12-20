Watch CBS News

Why the U.S. Steel sale is generating controversy

A $14 billion deal for Japan's Nippon Steel to buy out U.S. Steel is facing stiff opposition. CBS Pittsburgh money and politics editor Jon Delano examines the details of the sale — and why lawmakers oppose it.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.