Why Ukraine funding is being linked to U.S. border security Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Washington, D.C., Tuesday to make his case in person for continued funding from the U.S. for Ukraine's defense against Russia. Republican lawmakers have grown more skeptical of aid for Ukraine and are insisting that U.S. border security needs to take priority. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang and CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion have more.