Record number of women return to work post-COVID, but it might not last According to the Labor Department, the U.S. saw a record number of women return to the workforce after the pandemic. Currently, nearly 80% of women between the ages of 25 and 54 are in the labor force. Aki Ito, senior correspondent for Insider, joins CBS News to discuss what's driving the record-breaking numbers and why the trend might not last forever.