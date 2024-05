Why Trump is campaigning in the Bronx The state of New York has not gone red in a presidential election since former President Ronald Reagan easily defeated Walter Mondale in 1984. Nevertheless, former President Donald Trump is in the south Bronx on Thursday for a campaign rally. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa, NPR White House correspondent Deepa Shivaram, and Politico congressional reporter Olivia Beavers join "America Decides" to examine what Trump hopes to accomplish with the move.