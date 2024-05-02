Watch CBS News

Why Trump faced another gag order hearing

Former President Donald Trump's remarks were probed Thursday during a second gag order hearing. Prosecutors allege Trump has violated judge Juan Merchan's order four times since he was last fined. CBS News' Errol Barnett reports.
