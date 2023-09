Why Trump, co-defendants won't all be tried together in Georgia election subversion case Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee ruled Thursday in favor of severing the trials for 17 of the defendants, including former President Donald Trump, from that of two other defendants charged over alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Tamar Hallerman, senior reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, joined CBS News to discuss why the judge ruled that way.