Why tech titan is financing lawsuits against Gawker Silicon Valley billionaire Peter Thiel is explaining for the first time why he funded Hulk Hogan's lawsuit against Gawker. Thiel told The New York Times that the site published articles that "ruined people's lives for no reason." He was in part referring to a 2007 article that outed him as gay. NewYorker.com editor and CBS News contributor Nicholas Thompson joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the revelations. One of Thiel's venture firms is a minor investor in The Atavist, a startup Thompson co-founded.