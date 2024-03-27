Why Supreme Court justices appear skeptical about abortion pill challenge The Supreme Court appeared skeptical Tuesday that a group of doctors demonstrated they had the proper basis to sue in federal court over the Food and Drug Administration's move to expand access to mifepristone, a pill used to terminate early pregnancies. Elizabeth Sepper, a law professor at the University of Texas, and Usham Upadhyay an associate professor at the University of California San Francisco, join CBS News with more.