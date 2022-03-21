Watch CBS News

Why Sue Bird decided to play one more year

Last year, Sue Bird began thinking about retirement. That is until fans began chanting, “one more year” after a season-ending playoff loss. “It pretty much made the decision [to play another season],” Bird tells Jon Wertheim. https://cbsn.ws/3qhWBj2
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.