Why subscriptions mail services may be tough to cancel From Birchbox to Stitch Fix, subscription box businesses are unwrapping success. You pay a monthly fee and everything from makeup to groceries to clothing is sent to your door. But Kate Hudson’s athletic wear company, Fabletics, is now under investigation after customers complained they didn’t know they were signing up for a subscription. International Business Times Global Editor-in-Chief Peter S. Goodman joins “CBS This Morning” discuss the fine prints.