Why some experts say fears of a recession could lead to one Some financial experts say the U.S. is headed into a recession, defined as two back-to-back quarters of falling GDP, as inflation continues to soar. In the first quarter of 2022, the U.S. GDP dropped by 1.6%. Javier David, managing editor for business and markets at Axios, joined CBS News to discuss why some experts say consumer fear could make matters worse.