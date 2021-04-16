Live

Watch CBSN Live

Why Sanders looks like he's giving up

The Bernie Sanders campaign just cut around 200 staffers around the country after a number of losses in Tuesday's primaries. CBS' Nancy Cordes explains why his campaign is downsizing, but still staying in the race.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.