Live

Watch CBSN Live

Why S.C. activist removed the Confederate flag

With just a harness and a prayer, Bree Newsome scaled a 30 foot flagpole at South Carolina's capitol and took down the Confederate flag. Newsome explained her motivation to CBS News correspondent Jim Axelrod.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.