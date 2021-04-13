Live

Why ride sharing is gaining ground on car rentals

Software company Certify found Uber eclipsing car rental companies for business travel. Uber captured 41 percent of rides. CBS News financial contributor Mellody Hobson joins "CBS This Morning" from Chicago to discuss the trend.
