Why Obama is increasing U.S. presence in Syria

President Obama is sending 250 U.S. troops to Syria in an effort to combat ISIS, a final push to curb the extremists' threat before he leaves office. With analysis, CBS' Margaret Brennan joins CBSN from Germany.
