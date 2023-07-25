Why Israel's judicial overhaul is causing such upheaval The reaction to Israel's judicial overhaul has for months been loud, and at times chaotic, but that did not stop the country's right-wing government from approving the first phase of the plan Monday. The law limits the ability of Israel's Supreme Court to overturn government decisions, and public response has only intensified since Monday's vote. Steven Zipperstein, a professor in Jewish culture and history at Stanford University, joined CBS News to unpack the significance of the protests, and how they are affecting relations with the West.