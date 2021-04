Why mother of "affluenza" teen could face harsher sentence Fugitive Texas teen Ethan Couch will be placed in a juvenile detention center until his 19th birthday in April. A hearing is set for January to have Couch transferred to the adult court system. CBS News legal expert Rikki Klieman joins “CBS This Morning" to explain the implications of Couch's transfer to the adult system, and why his mother faces deeper trouble for helping him escape.