Live

Watch CBSN Live

Why more sleep could help you shed pounds

If you're trying to drop a few pounds, you might want to spend more time sleeping. Clinical psychologist and sleep medicine specialist Michael Breus joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how your sleep pattern can help manage your weight.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.