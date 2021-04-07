Why more restaurants are putting an end to tipping
Tipping servers in restaurants is part of American culture, but there are questions about whether this tradition will last. One of the most viewed articles on The New York Times website says, “As minimum wages rise, restaurants say no to tips, yes to higher prices.” The Times reports a growing number of restaurants are experimenting with no-tipping policies to manage rising labor costs. New York Times op-ed columnist and former restaurant critic Frank Bruni joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the advantages and disadvantages.