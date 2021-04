Why men’s traditional gender roles are changing You’ve seen men’s "traditional" roles evolve through the decades. Jack Myers is the author of "The Future of Men: Masculinity in the Twenty-First Century." He believes guys will be "increasingly defined, dominated, and controlled by women." Myers and Jodi Kantor, CBS News contributor and New York Times reporter who has written extensively about gender and workplace issues, join “CBS This Morning” to discuss changing gender roles.