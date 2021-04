Why James Corden is "terrified" to host 2016 Tony Awards A little over a year ago, "The Late Late Show with James Corden" burst onto the scene, proving that Corden knew how to find laughs and an audience. In addition to intense rap battles with celebrities, he also created the cultural phenomenon, "Carpool Karaoke." Corden joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss hosting Sunday's 70th annual Tony Awards on CBS and his show's success.