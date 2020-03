How coronavirus misinformation can spread With Americans around the country shuttered inside their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic, many are turning to social media to be entertained and stay connected. However, the usual pitfalls of misinformation that live online could be deadly, when it comes to false facts and data on the virus. Wired Editor-in-Chief Nick Thompson joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to talk about what he’s learned covering the role of technology in the coronavirus crisis.