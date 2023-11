Why is Tuberville holding up key military nominations as Israel conflict grows in Middle East? Sen. Tommy Tuberville, a Republican from Alabama, continues his hold on more than 370 military nominations as a protest to a Pentagon policy that pays for service members' travel expenses for abortions and other reproductive care. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane spoke to Tuberville after his Republican colleagues publicly chastised him Wednesday, claiming his tactics are harming America's military priorities.