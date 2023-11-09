Watch CBS News

Why is Joe Manchin retiring from the Senate?

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin announced Thursday he won't be running for reelection after serving 13 years as West Virginia's senator. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion explains why Manchin chose to step aside.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.