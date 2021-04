Why is Hillary Clinton struggling with young voters? Hillary Clinton continued to struggle with young voters and women in New Hampshire as she got clobbered by Bernie Sanders. The Vermont Senator dominated her with those two groups in his Granite State win. But he may have his own challenges in South Carolina with black voters. Mashable Politics editor Juana Summers and Mic.com senior politics writer Zeehan Aleem join CBSN with more on Clinton and Sanders' challenges.