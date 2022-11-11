Watch CBS News

Why is Adam Sandler drawn to playing losers?

In this preview of an interview to be broadcast on "CBS Sunday Morning" November 13, comedian and actor Adam Sandler, star of the film "Hustle," explains to correspondent Tracy Smith his attraction to playing unlucky characters.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.