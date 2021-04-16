Live

Why Indiana is a crucial primary for the GOP

Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz plans to force a contested convention by withholding delegates from front-runner Donald Trump. CBSN Contributor Jon Allen explains why Tuesday's Indiana Primary may be a turning point in the 2016 race.
